Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 78,954 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,407,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

LHX opened at $207.83 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.64 and a 200-day moving average of $237.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.