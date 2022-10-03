Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,961,107 shares of company stock worth $59,603,554 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

