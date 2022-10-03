Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,246 shares in the company, valued at $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $112.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

