Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,303,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 88,453 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 436.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 60,062 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 270,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

