Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 384,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 147,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,720,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after purchasing an additional 364,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.