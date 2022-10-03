Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lifted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,544.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 193,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 188,547 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $70.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

