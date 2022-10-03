Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $161.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $173.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.
Sempra Stock Down 1.0 %
Sempra stock opened at $149.94 on Monday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 517,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 146,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
