Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $161.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $173.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.

Sempra stock opened at $149.94 on Monday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 517,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 146,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

