iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $9,774,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 180,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $96.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.38 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

