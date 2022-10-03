Truist Financial Corp Sells 35,860 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,860 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Enbridge worth $68,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

