Truist Financial Corp Acquires 27,292 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,292 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $81,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $99.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $131.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.08 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

