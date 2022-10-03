Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,305 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

