The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Increased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $153.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average is $169.42. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

