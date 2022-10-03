Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,484 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

