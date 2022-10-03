Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $8,532,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 25,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $144.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.18 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.