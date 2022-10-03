Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AON by 6,159.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AON by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $267.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.71. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.82.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.