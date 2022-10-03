Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 126 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,643.21 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,641.87 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,911.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2,022.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

