LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 225,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 201,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $73.22 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.