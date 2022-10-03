S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI opened at $305.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.69 and its 200-day moving average is $361.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

