Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $333.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.