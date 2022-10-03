Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,475 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 213.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $228,638,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $49.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

