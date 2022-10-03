Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $232.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

