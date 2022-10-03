Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 979,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 128,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

