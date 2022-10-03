PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Cut by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $86.07 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

