Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $235.44 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.