Contrasting Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.35, meaning that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honest has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 1.02 -$38.68 million ($0.43) -8.14

Profitability

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Honest -12.51% -22.07% -14.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capstone Technologies Group and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 1 4 1 0 2.00

Honest has a consensus price target of $6.79, indicating a potential upside of 94.05%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Honest beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, America Fiber Optics Group, its products include fiber optics cables. The company was founded on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

