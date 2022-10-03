Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.79 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

