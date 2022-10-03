Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,064 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

