Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) & GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Head-To-Head Review

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1 1 2 0 2.25

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 2.98 $16.11 million N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $472.31 million 2.64 $118.66 million $2.65 10.30

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation 27.00% 17.10% 1.33% Berkshire Hills Bancorp 28.30% 8.08% 0.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, and financial planning; and investment products, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, it offers electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, small business banking, asset based lending, and mobile banking services; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. The company serves personal, commercial, non-profit, and municipal deposit customers. As of March 14, 2022, it operated 106 full-service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and Vermont. The company also has commercial banking offices in Providence, Rhode Island and New Haven, Connecticut. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

