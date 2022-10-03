Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 1,285 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,023,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

GLW stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

