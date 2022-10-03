Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $243,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $126.32 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.