Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,943 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

