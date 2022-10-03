FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 301.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 196.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.