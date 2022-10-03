Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UL opened at $43.84 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

