Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 169 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.