Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $85,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $93.02 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

