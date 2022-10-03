The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 351.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Southern stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

