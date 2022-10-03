Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 109 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.3 %

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.10.

NYSE:IBM opened at $118.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average is $132.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.