Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $140.14 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.91. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

