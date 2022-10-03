Coastline Trust Co Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,414,000 after purchasing an additional 511,766 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 400.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $139.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.14. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.