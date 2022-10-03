Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 555 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.