Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 158,469 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.