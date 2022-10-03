Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $259.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $187.81 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

