Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 67,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 459,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 21,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $143.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

