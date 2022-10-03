Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.5 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $222.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.18 and its 200-day moving average is $252.52. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $222.61 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

