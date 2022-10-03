The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 4.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.21 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

