United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 38.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $161.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average of $188.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $160.11 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.