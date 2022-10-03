United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,673,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $161.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $160.11 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.36.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

