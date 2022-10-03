LVW Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Watsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.20.

WSO opened at $257.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.08 and its 200 day moving average is $269.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

