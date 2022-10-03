Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

