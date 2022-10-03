AM Investment Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.21 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

